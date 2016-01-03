SD and SDIO

Communication over the SD bus is based on command and data bit streams that are initiated by a start bit and terminated by a stop bit.

Command : a command is a token that starts an operation. A command is sent from the host either to a single card (addressed command) or to all connected cards (broadcast command). A command is transferred serially on the CMD line.

Response : a response is a token that is sent from an adressed card, or (synchronously) from all connected cards, to the hosts as an answer to a previously received command. A response is transferred serially on the CMD line.

Data : data can be transferred from the card to the host ro vice versa. Data is transfrerred via the data lines.

Card addressing is implemented using as session address, assigned to the card druing the initialization phase.

Data transfer to/from the SD Memory Card are done in blocks. Data blocks are always succeeded by CRC bits. Single and multiple block operations are defined. Note that the Multiple Block operation mode is better for faster write operation. A multiple block transmission is terminated when a stop command follows on the CMD line. Data transfer can be configured by the host to use single or multiple data lines.

The block write operation uses a simple busy signaling of the write operation duration on the DAT0 data line regardless of the number of data lines used for transferring the data.

Command tokens have the following coding scheme:

Each command token is precedes by a start bit (0) and succeeded by and end bit (1). The total length is 48 bits. Each token is protected by CRC bits so that transmission errors can be detected and the operation may be repeated.

Resopnse tokens have one of four coding schemes, depending on their content. The token length is either 48 or 136 bits. The CRC protection algorithm for block data is a 16-bit CCITT polynomial.

In the CMD line the Most Significant Bit (MSB) is transmitted first, the Least Significant Bit (LSB) is the last. When the wide bus option is used, the data is transferred 4 bits at a time. Start and end bits, as well as the CRC bits, are transmitted for every one of the DAT lines. CRC bits are calculated and checked for every DAT line individually. The CRC status response and Busy indication will be sent by the card to the host on DAT0 only.

There are two types of Data packet format for the SD card. (1) Usual data (8-bit width): The usual data (8-bt width) are sent in LSB (Least Significant Byte) first, MSB (Most Significant Byte) last sequence. But in the individual byte, it is MSB (Most Significant Bit) first, LSB (Least Significant Bit) last. (2) Wide width data (SD Memory Register): The wide width data is shifted from the MSB bit.

Data Packet Format for Usual Data(8-bit width)